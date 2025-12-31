Left Menu

Revolutionizing Knee Surgery: The Rise of Robotic-Assisted Replacements

Robotic-assisted knee replacement offers precise, personalized solutions for chronic knee pain, enhancing patient recovery and long-term results. Combining advanced technology with surgical expertise, this method minimizes recovery time and maximizes mobility, breaking misconceptions and opening new possibilities for both older and younger patients alike.

Revolutionizing Knee Surgery: The Rise of Robotic-Assisted Replacements
Dr. C Vivekananda Reddy, Senior Consultant - Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Nellore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns surrounding chronic knee pain, robotic-assisted knee replacement is emerging as a groundbreaking solution in orthopedic technology, offering patients renewed hope for a pain-free life. Traditional knee replacement surgery has long helped millions regain mobility, but the advent of robotic technology takes precision and personalization to new heights.

An essential factor in this modern approach is addressing misconceptions. Contrary to popular belief, robotics in surgery is not autonomous; surgeons guide the entire procedure using advanced tools to enhance accuracy and personalize treatment. Prior to the operation, a comprehensive 3D scan of the knee allows medical teams to develop tailored surgical plans, minimizing the risk of implant misalignment and ensuring a natural feel post-recovery.

During surgery, the robotic system assists with millimeter-level precision, preserving healthy tissues and enabling patients to recover smoothly with less pain and swelling. Misunderstandings about the technology being experimental or fit only for the elderly are debunked, as increasing numbers of younger patients benefit from its precision, facilitating long-term activity. Dr. C Vivekananda Reddy of Apollo Hospital notes that this approach significantly speeds up recovery and bolsters patient confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

