Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Khamenei's Assassination
The Congress has criticized the Modi government for its silence over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel. The party alleges Modi's hesitancy stems from reluctance to upset American and Israeli allies and criticizes India's handling of the situation.
In a scathing critique, Congress has lambasted the Modi government for maintaining silence over the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, orchestrated by the US and Israel. Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in-charge of communications, proposed that Prime Minister Modi's avoidance could be attributed to an effort to mollify his allies in America and Israel.
According to Congress's discourse, the lack of response contrasts sharply with India's condemnation of Iran's attacks on Gulf states, highlighting an apparent diplomatic inconsistency. Furthermore, with Iran's involvement in the BRICS+ forum under India's presidency, the silence becomes even more perplexing.
The opposition insists on a parliamentary discussion on West Asia's situation and its potential repercussions on India, a demand countered by government refusal. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar underscored India's commitment to regional sovereignty and highlighted the evacuation of stranded Indian citizens from the conflict zone as a priority.
