Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

Mumbai's transport system is gearing up for the New Year celebrations with additional services across local trains, metros, and buses. Officials have confirmed extended operations to accommodate the surge of revelers across the city on New Year's Eve. Both Central and Western Railways will run 12 special suburban train services along their corridors.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, along with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), will implement extended metro and bus services. Notably, BEST plans to operate extra buses on routes leading to popular beach venues until 12:30 AM, along with overnight Heritage Tour buses in South Mumbai.

In addition to the extended metro and bus services, specific arrangements have been made for train schedules. Western Railway's eight additional services will run between Churchgate and Virar, while Central Railway will conduct four services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan, and CSMT-Panvel till early morning, January 1, 2026. The MMRC has also confirmed that services on the underground Metro Line 3, connecting Colaba to Aarey JVLR, will extend past midnight.

