Government Extends Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke
The government has announced a three-year extension on import restrictions for low-ash metallurgical coke, effective from January 1, 2026, until June 30, 2026. Imports of coke with ash content above 18% are not affected by this restriction, as outlined by the directorate general of foreign trade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move impacting the metallurgical sector, the government has extended import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke starting January 1, 2026, until June 30, 2026.
This decision, announced by the directorate general of foreign trade, specifies that high-ash content coke remains unrestricted, maintaining freedom in that segment.
The restriction covers coke types with less than 18% ash, influencing imports of specific metallurgical coke products during this period.