Left Menu

Government Extends Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

The government has announced a three-year extension on import restrictions for low-ash metallurgical coke, effective from January 1, 2026, until June 30, 2026. Imports of coke with ash content above 18% are not affected by this restriction, as outlined by the directorate general of foreign trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:57 IST
Government Extends Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke
  • Country:
  • India

In a move impacting the metallurgical sector, the government has extended import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke starting January 1, 2026, until June 30, 2026.

This decision, announced by the directorate general of foreign trade, specifies that high-ash content coke remains unrestricted, maintaining freedom in that segment.

The restriction covers coke types with less than 18% ash, influencing imports of specific metallurgical coke products during this period.

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

 India
2
Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

 India
3
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
4
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025