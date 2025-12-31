Government Extends Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

In a move impacting the metallurgical sector, the government has extended import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke starting January 1, 2026, until June 30, 2026.

This decision, announced by the directorate general of foreign trade, specifies that high-ash content coke remains unrestricted, maintaining freedom in that segment.

The restriction covers coke types with less than 18% ash, influencing imports of specific metallurgical coke products during this period.