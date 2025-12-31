Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

In a decisive match held in Casablanca, Burkina Faso clinched second place in Group E at the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Sudan 2-0, with vital goals from Lassina Traore and Arsene Kouassi. This victory guarantees their spot in the tournament's knockout stage.

Burkina Faso, amassing six points from three matches, will face either Ivory Coast, Cameroon, or Mozambique in the Round of 16, depending on the outcome of Group F. Meanwhile, Sudan managed to secure a position as one of the four best third-placed teams, advancing despite their defeat.

The match was marked by missed opportunities for Sudan, including a failed penalty by Al-Gozoli Nooh, while Burkina Faso capitalized on their chances, solidifying their win with Kouassi's late goal. Sudan now prepares for a challenging fixture against defending champions Senegal in Tangier.