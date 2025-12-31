Archbishop Calls for Unity Amid Festive Persecution

In a poignant New Year message, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, raised alarm over the increasing persecution of minority communities during their significant festivals. He referred specifically to 'unwarranted' attacks on Christians during Christmas, highlighting a troubling trend of intolerance.

The Archbishop expressed his deep concern regarding these incidents, stating that they compromise the moral fabric and sacred values of India, which have historically championed peace and diverse cultures. He noted that these acts occur with the tacit approval of some authorities, exacerbating a sense of insecurity among minorities.

He called on government leaders to fulfill their constitutional duty by ensuring justice and protecting the practice of religious freedom. Asserting the urgency of the matter, he appealed to all citizens to stand united against divisive forces, reaffirming a commitment to the nation's democratic principles.

