Left Menu

Archbishop Calls for Unity Amid Festive Persecution

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao expressed concern over recent attacks on Christians during Christmas celebrations. He urged authorities to uphold constitutional rights and protect minority communities from persecution. The Archbishop called for united resistance against divisive forces compromising India's cultural diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:43 IST
Archbishop Calls for Unity Amid Festive Persecution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant New Year message, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, raised alarm over the increasing persecution of minority communities during their significant festivals. He referred specifically to 'unwarranted' attacks on Christians during Christmas, highlighting a troubling trend of intolerance.

The Archbishop expressed his deep concern regarding these incidents, stating that they compromise the moral fabric and sacred values of India, which have historically championed peace and diverse cultures. He noted that these acts occur with the tacit approval of some authorities, exacerbating a sense of insecurity among minorities.

He called on government leaders to fulfill their constitutional duty by ensuring justice and protecting the practice of religious freedom. Asserting the urgency of the matter, he appealed to all citizens to stand united against divisive forces, reaffirming a commitment to the nation's democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

 India
2
Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

 Global
3
European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

 France
4
Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025