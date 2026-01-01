Left Menu

India's New Year Biryani Bonanza: A Feast of Epic Proportions

As 2025 ended, Indians indulged in their favorite New Year's Eve feast—biryani. Swiggy reported 1,336 biryani orders per minute before 8 pm, with a record 16-kilo order from Bhubaneswar. In total, 93 million biryanis were ordered in 2025, showcasing India's undying love for this classic dish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the curtain closed on 2025, Indians indulged in an age-old tradition of celebrating New Year's Eve feasting on aromatic biryani. Swiggy, a popular food delivery platform, recorded an impressive metric with 1,336 biryani orders per minute before the clock hit 8 pm, illustrating the dish's irresistible allure.

The figures were tantalizing, with 2,18,993 biryanis delivered before 7:30 pm, including a staggering 16-kilo order in Bhubaneswar by an enthusiastic party host. This love affair with biryani is nothing new; throughout 2025, Indians ordered an astounding 93 million servings, averaging 3.25 every second.

While biryani reigned supreme, competition among other favorites was fierce. By 8:30 pm, pizzas surpassed 2.18 lakh orders, slightly overtaking burgers at 2.16 lakh. As desserts like rasmalai and gulab jamun joined the feast, individual tales of culinary indulgence—from 100 burgers in Bengaluru to 93 daily orders in Nagpur—underscored the gastronomic extravaganza.

