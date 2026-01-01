India's New Year Biryani Bonanza: A Feast of Epic Proportions

As the curtain closed on 2025, Indians indulged in an age-old tradition of celebrating New Year's Eve feasting on aromatic biryani. Swiggy, a popular food delivery platform, recorded an impressive metric with 1,336 biryani orders per minute before the clock hit 8 pm, illustrating the dish's irresistible allure.

The figures were tantalizing, with 2,18,993 biryanis delivered before 7:30 pm, including a staggering 16-kilo order in Bhubaneswar by an enthusiastic party host. This love affair with biryani is nothing new; throughout 2025, Indians ordered an astounding 93 million servings, averaging 3.25 every second.

While biryani reigned supreme, competition among other favorites was fierce. By 8:30 pm, pizzas surpassed 2.18 lakh orders, slightly overtaking burgers at 2.16 lakh. As desserts like rasmalai and gulab jamun joined the feast, individual tales of culinary indulgence—from 100 burgers in Bengaluru to 93 daily orders in Nagpur—underscored the gastronomic extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)