Karnataka's Bold Infrastructure Plans to Transform Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced transformative infrastructure projects for Bengaluru, set to reshape the city's landscape and address its pressing traffic concerns. The projects include enhancing roads, constructing tunnels, and building townships.

The development plan features the 120-km Peripheral Ring Road, termed as the Bengaluru Business Corridor, among other major projects. Additionally, a 1.5-km cut-and-cover tunnel to Mehkri Circle is planned, alongside a crucial flyover connecting Tumakuru and KR Puram.

Shivakumar also highlighted efforts to resolve land disputes with NICE and announced new ventures like the skydeck project, backed by the Airport Authority. As the BDA celebrates its golden jubilee, plans for further urban development underscore a new era for Bengaluru.