Manish Raj Gupta Takes Helm at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd

01-01-2026
On Thursday, Manish Raj Gupta took on the additional responsibility of Chairman and Managing Director at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).
Gupta, who also serves as Director (Technical, Projects & Raw Materials) at the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), brings extensive leadership experience from his career that began as a trainee at SAIL in 1991.
RINL, operating under the Ministry of Steel, boasts a substantial steel-making facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity of over 7 million tonnes per annum.
