Manish Raj Gupta Takes Helm at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd

On Thursday, Manish Raj Gupta took on the additional responsibility of Chairman and Managing Director at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).

Gupta, who also serves as Director (Technical, Projects & Raw Materials) at the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), brings extensive leadership experience from his career that began as a trainee at SAIL in 1991.

RINL, operating under the Ministry of Steel, boasts a substantial steel-making facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity of over 7 million tonnes per annum.

(With inputs from agencies.)