Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport

Two individuals from Madhya Pradesh were apprehended at Imphal airport for attempting to smuggle 4.8 kg of heroin to Guwahati. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted the contraband. Investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are underway to identify the procurement source and kingpin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:20 IST
Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport
Two individuals from Madhya Pradesh were apprehended at Imphal airport on suspicion of heroin smuggling. Security forces seized a substantial 4.8 kg of the narcotic as the pair attempted to board a flight to Guwahati.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted the operation, which resulted in the arrest of Suresh and Vijay Singh.

Authorities are continuing investigations to trace the origin of the drugs and identify the head of the smuggling operation. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken over the case.

