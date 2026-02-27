Left Menu

Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Union government for allegedly misusing power against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. Vijayan accused the BJP and Congress of political conspiracies to destabilize the AAP government, referencing the court's critique of central agencies' role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:19 IST
Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, sharply criticized the Union government's alleged misuse of power following a court verdict that freed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

Vijayan described the court's decision as a significant setback, not just to the BJP but also to the Congress, which he accused of being complicit with the saffron party for political gain. The court's observations, as noted by Vijayan, cast doubt on the central agencies' efforts to destabilize non-BJP governments.

The Kerala CM highlighted allegations of political conspiracy, accusing the BJP-led central government of exploiting investigative agencies to undermine AAP's governance in Delhi. He cited examples from June 2022, where Congress's involvement seemed to align with BJP's objectives against AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

 India
3
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
4
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026