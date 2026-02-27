Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, sharply criticized the Union government's alleged misuse of power following a court verdict that freed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

Vijayan described the court's decision as a significant setback, not just to the BJP but also to the Congress, which he accused of being complicit with the saffron party for political gain. The court's observations, as noted by Vijayan, cast doubt on the central agencies' efforts to destabilize non-BJP governments.

The Kerala CM highlighted allegations of political conspiracy, accusing the BJP-led central government of exploiting investigative agencies to undermine AAP's governance in Delhi. He cited examples from June 2022, where Congress's involvement seemed to align with BJP's objectives against AAP.

