MCD Recovers Crores: West Delhi Hotel Clears Tax Dues

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has successfully reclaimed Rs 11.69 crore in outstanding property tax from a firm that owns a private hotel in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The hotel, embroiled in liquidation proceedings, had previously defaulted on its tax payments, prompting the MCD to take decisive action.

Authorities issued a formal demand notice to the firm, which subsequently leveraged the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) property tax amnesty scheme to settle its dues. This scheme encourages delinquent payers by offering a complete waiver of interest and penalties for periods prior to the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The civic body emphasized its commitment to strict tax regulation enforcement and has extended the deadline for the amnesty scheme till February 28. MCD is urging property owners to capitalize on this deadline to resolve outstanding tax obligations.