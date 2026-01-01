Fireworks Chaos: New Year's Celebrations Turn Tragic in the Netherlands

Amid New Year's celebrations in the Netherlands, two people tragically lost their lives due to fireworks accidents, and instances of violence marred the festivities. In a separate incident, a historic church in Amsterdam was engulfed in flames.

The country's tradition of setting off personal fireworks resulted in hundreds of injuries and millions of euros in damage, continuing a concerning trend. This year, some 250 arrests were made on New Year's Eve, prompting the deployment of riot police in several towns, according to police reports.

The Vondelkerk, a neo-Gothic church near Vondelpark, was destroyed by a fire just after midnight, with authorities still investigating the cause. The upcoming nationwide ban on consumer firework sales comes after years of advocacy by emergency personnel and politicians.