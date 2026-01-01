Assam CM Launches Financial Initiatives Ahead of Elections

In a strategic move aligned with the forthcoming assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled new financial assistance programs on Thursday. Tailored for male students and women, these initiatives underscore the government's commitment to education and women's empowerment.

Beginning February 1, male postgraduate and undergraduate students will receive monthly stipends of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively, as part of the newly introduced 'Babu Achoni' scheme. However, students whose parents are government employees or have incomes exceeding Rs 4 lakh are ineligible, as clarified by Sarma.

Furthermore, over 37 lakh women benefitting from the 'Orunodoi' scheme are set to receive an advance 'Bohag Bihu' gift in February. This announcement adds momentum to the state government's ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and support educational aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)