Left Menu

Assam CM Launches Financial Initiatives Ahead of Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced new financial assistance schemes targeting male students and women, ahead of state assembly elections. The initiatives include stipends for male students and cash gifts for women under existing programmes, aimed at boosting electoral support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:40 IST
Assam CM Launches Financial Initiatives Ahead of Elections
scheme
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aligned with the forthcoming assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled new financial assistance programs on Thursday. Tailored for male students and women, these initiatives underscore the government's commitment to education and women's empowerment.

Beginning February 1, male postgraduate and undergraduate students will receive monthly stipends of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively, as part of the newly introduced 'Babu Achoni' scheme. However, students whose parents are government employees or have incomes exceeding Rs 4 lakh are ineligible, as clarified by Sarma.

Furthermore, over 37 lakh women benefitting from the 'Orunodoi' scheme are set to receive an advance 'Bohag Bihu' gift in February. This announcement adds momentum to the state government's ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and support educational aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
2
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India
3
Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

 Global
4
Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026