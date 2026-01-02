Air India Pilot Removed for Alcohol Influence Before Vancouver Takeoff
A pilot for Air India was removed from service at Vancouver International Airport after failing two breathalyser tests indicating alcohol influence before takeoff. Transport Canada has labeled the incident serious, and Air India has suspended the pilot pending investigation. The airline, under scrutiny for safety lapses, maintains a zero-tolerance policy.
A significant aviation incident has unfolded involving a pilot from Air India, who was removed from duty at Vancouver International Airport for being under the influence of alcohol. Two breathalyser tests conducted by Canadian police confirmed the pilot's unfitness to operate the aircraft, which was scheduled for a flight to Delhi.
Transport Canada deemed the occurrence as a 'serious matter' and has issued a letter to Air India demanding an investigation and preventive measures. Air India responded, citing its zero-tolerance policy towards regulations violations, and stated that the pilot has been suspended pending the probe. Authorities are expected to pursue enforcement action.
The incident has occurred amid heightened scrutiny of Air India's operations. India's aviation regulator recently issued warnings to Air India pilots over safety concerns, and Canadian rules prohibit pilots from flying within 12 hours of alcohol consumption.
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Sabarimala Gold Case Investigation
Air India Pilots Under Scrutiny: Allegations and Investigations Unfold
UK Financial Watchdog Closes 100 Investigations
Tragic Loss Sparks Investigation into College Ragging and Harassment
Police Officer's New Year's Eve Crash Sparks Investigation