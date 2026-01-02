Air India Pilot Removed for Alcohol Influence Before Vancouver Takeoff

A significant aviation incident has unfolded involving a pilot from Air India, who was removed from duty at Vancouver International Airport for being under the influence of alcohol. Two breathalyser tests conducted by Canadian police confirmed the pilot's unfitness to operate the aircraft, which was scheduled for a flight to Delhi.

Transport Canada deemed the occurrence as a 'serious matter' and has issued a letter to Air India demanding an investigation and preventive measures. Air India responded, citing its zero-tolerance policy towards regulations violations, and stated that the pilot has been suspended pending the probe. Authorities are expected to pursue enforcement action.

The incident has occurred amid heightened scrutiny of Air India's operations. India's aviation regulator recently issued warnings to Air India pilots over safety concerns, and Canadian rules prohibit pilots from flying within 12 hours of alcohol consumption.