Left Menu

Air India Pilot Removed for Alcohol Influence Before Vancouver Takeoff

A pilot for Air India was removed from service at Vancouver International Airport after failing two breathalyser tests indicating alcohol influence before takeoff. Transport Canada has labeled the incident serious, and Air India has suspended the pilot pending investigation. The airline, under scrutiny for safety lapses, maintains a zero-tolerance policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:40 IST
Air India Pilot Removed for Alcohol Influence Before Vancouver Takeoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant aviation incident has unfolded involving a pilot from Air India, who was removed from duty at Vancouver International Airport for being under the influence of alcohol. Two breathalyser tests conducted by Canadian police confirmed the pilot's unfitness to operate the aircraft, which was scheduled for a flight to Delhi.

Transport Canada deemed the occurrence as a 'serious matter' and has issued a letter to Air India demanding an investigation and preventive measures. Air India responded, citing its zero-tolerance policy towards regulations violations, and stated that the pilot has been suspended pending the probe. Authorities are expected to pursue enforcement action.

The incident has occurred amid heightened scrutiny of Air India's operations. India's aviation regulator recently issued warnings to Air India pilots over safety concerns, and Canadian rules prohibit pilots from flying within 12 hours of alcohol consumption.

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

 India
2
European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

 Global
3
Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026