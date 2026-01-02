Tragic Loss Sparks Investigation into College Ragging and Harassment

A tragic incident has unfolded at a government college in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where legal action has commenced against three students and a professor. The students are accused of ragging a fellow student, and the professor faces charges of sexual harassment following the untimely death of the 19-year-old victim.

The victim succumbed to her injuries at a Ludhiana hospital after enduring an alleged attack by her seniors, identified as Harshita, Aakriti, and Komolika, on September 18, 2025. Her father has lodged the complaint, emphasizing his daughter's ordeal and delayed reporting due to her trauma.

The ongoing investigation involves probing the allegations under various sections, including sexual harassment and ragging, as police aim to unravel the truth behind this sorrowful case reflected within the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)