Air India Pilots Under Scrutiny: Allegations and Investigations Unfold
Air India faces scrutiny after a pilot fails two breathalyzer tests at Vancouver Airport. Transport Canada labels it a 'serious matter' and may take enforcement action. Air India has suspended the pilot and complies with an investigation. India's aviation sector is under heightened attention following past incidents.
In an alarming development, Air India is under investigation after a pilot reported for duty under the influence of alcohol, failing two breathalyzer tests at Vancouver International Airport. Canadian authorities have described the incident as 'serious,' prompting potential enforcement action.
The pilot was immediately removed from duty, resulting in a flight delay for passengers traveling from Vancouver to Delhi. Air India, emphasizing a strict zero-tolerance policy, confirmed the suspension and stated any confirmed violations would lead to disciplinary action.
This incident is the latest in a series of safety lapses scrutinizing India's aviation sector. With the recent crash of a Boeing Dreamliner and warnings from India's regulatory body regarding pilot compliance, Air India is in the spotlight for ensuring strict adherence to safety and regulatory protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- transport
- Canada
- breathalyzer
- incident
- Vancouver
- aviation
- safety
- regulation
- investigation
ALSO READ
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
Aviation Downed: Gulf Powers Clash Over Yemen's Skies
New Year's Feast Turns Fatal: Suspected Food Poisoning Incident
Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Nandyal District
Air India Pilot Grounded After Fitness Concerns on Vancouver-Delhi Flight