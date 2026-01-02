Left Menu

Air India Pilots Under Scrutiny: Allegations and Investigations Unfold

Air India faces scrutiny after a pilot fails two breathalyzer tests at Vancouver Airport. Transport Canada labels it a 'serious matter' and may take enforcement action. Air India has suspended the pilot and complies with an investigation. India's aviation sector is under heightened attention following past incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:42 IST
In an alarming development, Air India is under investigation after a pilot reported for duty under the influence of alcohol, failing two breathalyzer tests at Vancouver International Airport. Canadian authorities have described the incident as 'serious,' prompting potential enforcement action.

The pilot was immediately removed from duty, resulting in a flight delay for passengers traveling from Vancouver to Delhi. Air India, emphasizing a strict zero-tolerance policy, confirmed the suspension and stated any confirmed violations would lead to disciplinary action.

This incident is the latest in a series of safety lapses scrutinizing India's aviation sector. With the recent crash of a Boeing Dreamliner and warnings from India's regulatory body regarding pilot compliance, Air India is in the spotlight for ensuring strict adherence to safety and regulatory protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

