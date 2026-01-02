Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Multiple Fatal Road Accidents in 24 Hours

In Jharkhand, seven fatalities and several injuries occurred in multiple road accidents within a single day. Incidents involved collisions with heavy vehicles and reckless driving. Authorities have identified the victims and are pursuing absconding drivers using CCTV footage. Injured individuals are receiving medical care at local hospitals.

Updated: 02-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Multiple Fatal Road Accidents in 24 Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, seven people lost their lives and several others were injured in separate road accidents across Jharkhand over the past 24 hours. Local officials reported multiple collisions, including a fatal accident involving an auto-rickshaw and tanker near Barhait-Barharwa Main Road.

Authorities have identified some of the deceased, including a schoolgirl, and noted absconding drivers after accidents in various districts. The community health centers and hospitals are providing treatment to the survivors.

In Ranchi, a biker was killed near Birsa Chowk when struck by a speeding car, whose driver remains at large. Efforts are ongoing to capture absconding perpetrators, as police utilize CCTV footage for investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

