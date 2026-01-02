Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Multiple Fatal Road Accidents in 24 Hours

In a tragic series of events, seven people lost their lives and several others were injured in separate road accidents across Jharkhand over the past 24 hours. Local officials reported multiple collisions, including a fatal accident involving an auto-rickshaw and tanker near Barhait-Barharwa Main Road.

Authorities have identified some of the deceased, including a schoolgirl, and noted absconding drivers after accidents in various districts. The community health centers and hospitals are providing treatment to the survivors.

In Ranchi, a biker was killed near Birsa Chowk when struck by a speeding car, whose driver remains at large. Efforts are ongoing to capture absconding perpetrators, as police utilize CCTV footage for investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)