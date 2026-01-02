Hindustan Zinc Ltd Boosts Output Amidst Global Market Dominance

In a strategic maneuver to solidify its market dominance, Hindustan Zinc Ltd has reported a notable four percent rise in mined metal output, totaling 2,76,000 tonnes in the third quarter. This upswing is attributed to increased ore production, according to their latest financial disclosure.

Analyzing the output breakdown, refined zinc production reached 2,21,000 tonnes, and refined lead output hit 49,000 tonnes, reflecting the company's continued growth trajectory. However, there was a slight drop in silver production, down one percent to 158 metric tonnes.

Additionally, wind power generation saw a commendable five percent increase, producing 50 million units amid favorable wind conditions. As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, Hindustan Zinc Ltd continues to make significant strides in the industry, catering to over 40 countries.