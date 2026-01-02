Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Boosts Output Amidst Global Market Dominance

Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a four per cent increase in mined metal output in Q3, reaching 2,76,000 tonnes. The company also noted a rise in refined zinc and lead production, while saleable silver output slightly declined. Wind power generation increased by five per cent during the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:43 IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Boosts Output Amidst Global Market Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic maneuver to solidify its market dominance, Hindustan Zinc Ltd has reported a notable four percent rise in mined metal output, totaling 2,76,000 tonnes in the third quarter. This upswing is attributed to increased ore production, according to their latest financial disclosure.

Analyzing the output breakdown, refined zinc production reached 2,21,000 tonnes, and refined lead output hit 49,000 tonnes, reflecting the company's continued growth trajectory. However, there was a slight drop in silver production, down one percent to 158 metric tonnes.

Additionally, wind power generation saw a commendable five percent increase, producing 50 million units amid favorable wind conditions. As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, Hindustan Zinc Ltd continues to make significant strides in the industry, catering to over 40 countries.

TRENDING

1
Web of Deceit: Unveiling the Mewat Espionage and Terror Funding Network

Web of Deceit: Unveiling the Mewat Espionage and Terror Funding Network

 India
2
Wall Street Begins 2026 with a Bullish Outlook

Wall Street Begins 2026 with a Bullish Outlook

 Global
3
Indore Water Contamination Sparks Outcry Over Government Accountability

Indore Water Contamination Sparks Outcry Over Government Accountability

 India
4
Railway Shakeup: Division Heads Transferred Following Major Incidents

Railway Shakeup: Division Heads Transferred Following Major Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026