Left Menu

Gujarat's Transport Transformation: CM Distributes Appointment Letters to Drivers and Helpers

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed appointment letters to over 4,000 new recruits for the state's transport sector. The initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance public transport, including modernizing buses and infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the sector's growth targets and pollution reduction goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:10 IST
Gujarat's Transport Transformation: CM Distributes Appointment Letters to Drivers and Helpers
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded a significant expansion in the state's public transport sector by distributing appointment letters to more than 4,000 drivers and helpers in Gandhinagar. This recruitment drive underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and public transport service quality.

In his remarks, CM Patel emphasized the critical role of bus drivers in not only connecting remote areas but also in upholding the state's image. Drivers, especially in a transformed system with modernized buses, are crucial to ensuring safety and punctuality. The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution to transforming the state's transport infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted ambitious targets, including serving 30 lakh passengers by 2027, backed by recent expansions like 1,714 new buses and numerous new bus stands. These efforts aim to mitigate traffic congestion and pollution significantly while reflecting the state's operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

 Global
2
Operation Cy-Hawk: Unraveling the Rs 180 Crore Cyber-Fraud Syndicate

Operation Cy-Hawk: Unraveling the Rs 180 Crore Cyber-Fraud Syndicate

 India
3
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
4
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026