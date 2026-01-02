Gujarat's Transport Transformation: CM Distributes Appointment Letters to Drivers and Helpers

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded a significant expansion in the state's public transport sector by distributing appointment letters to more than 4,000 drivers and helpers in Gandhinagar. This recruitment drive underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and public transport service quality.

In his remarks, CM Patel emphasized the critical role of bus drivers in not only connecting remote areas but also in upholding the state's image. Drivers, especially in a transformed system with modernized buses, are crucial to ensuring safety and punctuality. The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution to transforming the state's transport infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted ambitious targets, including serving 30 lakh passengers by 2027, backed by recent expansions like 1,714 new buses and numerous new bus stands. These efforts aim to mitigate traffic congestion and pollution significantly while reflecting the state's operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)