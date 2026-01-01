Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Drivers: Record New Year's Eve Enforcement

The Delhi Traffic Police intensified its enforcement on New Year's Eve, issuing 868 challans for drunken driving, a 56% rise from the previous year. Parking violations were the most common, with 6,407 motorists penalized. The drive aimed to deter risky driving behaviors and ensure road safety during celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:00 IST
Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Drivers: Record New Year's Eve Enforcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police launched an intensified enforcement drive on New Year's Eve, resulting in 868 challans for drunken driving, marking a 56% increase over the previous year, officials reported. Parking violations topped the list, with 6,407 motorists penalized for obstructing traffic.

According to official data, a total of 11,583 challans were issued that night, highlighting a significant 157% spike in enforcement activities compared to the prior year. The crackdown is intended to discourage unsafe driving behaviors amidst festivities, said a senior traffic officer.

Special teams were strategically placed across New Delhi, utilizing checkpoints, CCTV surveillance, and real-time coordination. Approximately 20,000 personnel were mobilized to maintain safety, particularly in crowded areas like Connaught Place and Aerocity, police noted.

TRENDING

1
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
2
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
3
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria
4
Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026