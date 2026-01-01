Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Drivers: Record New Year's Eve Enforcement

The Delhi Traffic Police launched an intensified enforcement drive on New Year's Eve, resulting in 868 challans for drunken driving, marking a 56% increase over the previous year, officials reported. Parking violations topped the list, with 6,407 motorists penalized for obstructing traffic.

According to official data, a total of 11,583 challans were issued that night, highlighting a significant 157% spike in enforcement activities compared to the prior year. The crackdown is intended to discourage unsafe driving behaviors amidst festivities, said a senior traffic officer.

Special teams were strategically placed across New Delhi, utilizing checkpoints, CCTV surveillance, and real-time coordination. Approximately 20,000 personnel were mobilized to maintain safety, particularly in crowded areas like Connaught Place and Aerocity, police noted.