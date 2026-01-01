Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Drivers: Record New Year's Eve Enforcement
The Delhi Traffic Police intensified its enforcement on New Year's Eve, issuing 868 challans for drunken driving, a 56% rise from the previous year. Parking violations were the most common, with 6,407 motorists penalized. The drive aimed to deter risky driving behaviors and ensure road safety during celebrations.
The Delhi Traffic Police launched an intensified enforcement drive on New Year's Eve, resulting in 868 challans for drunken driving, marking a 56% increase over the previous year, officials reported. Parking violations topped the list, with 6,407 motorists penalized for obstructing traffic.
According to official data, a total of 11,583 challans were issued that night, highlighting a significant 157% spike in enforcement activities compared to the prior year. The crackdown is intended to discourage unsafe driving behaviors amidst festivities, said a senior traffic officer.
Special teams were strategically placed across New Delhi, utilizing checkpoints, CCTV surveillance, and real-time coordination. Approximately 20,000 personnel were mobilized to maintain safety, particularly in crowded areas like Connaught Place and Aerocity, police noted.
