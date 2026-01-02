Shiv Sena and MNS Accuse Ruling Parties of Manipulating Civic Polls

Amid growing tensions in Maharashtra's political landscape, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have accused the ruling coalition of undermining the democratic process in the January 15 civic polls. Leaders claim that candidates face threats and coercion, leading to unopposed election victories.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that returning officers have been instructed to overlook late withdrawal submissions from opposition candidates, thus enabling the ruling parties to solidify their positions. Accompanying these allegations are claims of undue pressure applied to ensure that opposition nominees succumb to peers' persuasions.

Concerns escalate as the Thane Municipal Corporation and other regional bodies witness several unopposed wins by ruling party candidates. This has prompted opposition leaders to warn of a potential public uprising reminiscent of movements in Bangladesh and Nepal if democratic norms are continuously flouted.

(With inputs from agencies.)