Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

International leaders and organizations react to the U.S. military strikes in Venezuela, expressing concerns over sovereignty violations and calls for adherence to international law. Nations like China, Russia, and Mexico condemn the actions, emphasizing dialogue. Meanwhile, allies of the U.S. signal cautious optimism about regional policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global leaders have voiced their disapproval and concerns following the U.S. military strikes in Venezuela. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed deep shock, condemning the attack on Venezuela's sovereignty and urging the U.S. to comply with international law and the UN Charter.

The French Foreign Minister echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that force cannot lead to a lasting solution and only Venezuelans should decide their own future. Similarly, South Africa's Department of International Relations urged the UN Security Council to address the situation urgently, labeling the strikes as a violation of the UN Charter.

From Latin America to Europe, and beyond, the call for a peaceful resolution resonates. Nations like Mexico and Chile demand engagement through dialogue rather than force, stressing the importance of international law. Meanwhile, some U.S. allies, such as Argentina, viewed the operation as potentially positive, with indications of support for American regional strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

