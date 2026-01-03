Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Global leaders have voiced their disapproval and concerns following the U.S. military strikes in Venezuela. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed deep shock, condemning the attack on Venezuela's sovereignty and urging the U.S. to comply with international law and the UN Charter.

The French Foreign Minister echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that force cannot lead to a lasting solution and only Venezuelans should decide their own future. Similarly, South Africa's Department of International Relations urged the UN Security Council to address the situation urgently, labeling the strikes as a violation of the UN Charter.

From Latin America to Europe, and beyond, the call for a peaceful resolution resonates. Nations like Mexico and Chile demand engagement through dialogue rather than force, stressing the importance of international law. Meanwhile, some U.S. allies, such as Argentina, viewed the operation as potentially positive, with indications of support for American regional strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)