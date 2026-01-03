TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

In a strategic move to sway political momentum in north Bengal, TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee promised a substantial wage increase for tea garden workers, placing labor welfare at the front of his party's agenda.

At a rally in Alipurduar, Banerjee assured the crowd that the TMC, if elected again, would raise daily wages to Rs 300 through a state-level negotiation involving stakeholders. He emphasized that the current wages of Rs 250 fall short in light of rising prices.

Tea garden worker Rajesh Oraon's grievances highlighted pressing issues like unfulfilled promises, insufficient healthcare, lack of housing, and poor access to education. Banerjee addressed these concerns, promising improvements across the tea sector while seeking to undermine BJP's influence in the region.