Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

A cold wave has engulfed northern India, bringing freezing temperatures and dense fog to regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for dense fog and predicted light snowfall in isolated areas. Temperatures in many places remain significantly below normal.

Northern India is currently experiencing a major cold wave, with temperatures dropping below freezing in states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Dense fog blankets the plains during early mornings, affecting visibility and daily activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi, predicting cold wave conditions from January 4 to January 7. Minimum temperatures in Delhi have slightly risen above average, but maximum temperatures continue to linger below normal.

Freezing conditions in the high-altitude Himalayan regions have intensified amidst 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a period marked by extreme cold and increased chances of snowfall. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan are also enduring severe cold, with minimal changes in temperature expected in the next few days.

