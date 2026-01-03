Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Unidentified Man Killed by Train

A young man was fatally struck by a train on a bridge over the Gandak River in Gorakhpur. His identity remains unknown. The accident occurred near Paniyahwa railway station on Friday evening. Police found a wallet but no identifying items. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:09 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Unidentified Man Killed by Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man was fatally struck by a goods train on a railway bridge spanning the Gandak River, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The deceased's identity remains a mystery, as investigations continue.

The tragic event occurred shortly after 7:00 pm on Friday, beyond Paniyahwa railway station along the Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj railway line. The train, Bihar-bound, collided with the individual on the Paniyahwa bridge within the jurisdiction of Hanuman Ganj police station, dragging him some distance before causing his immediate death.

Despite discovering a wallet on the body, police were unable to find any items that could aid in identifying the man. Officials are currently working to determine his identity and understand why he was on the bridge. Station House Officer Khadda, Girijesh Upadhyay, stated that the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

TRENDING

1
Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

 India
3
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
4
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026