Tragedy on the Tracks: Unidentified Man Killed by Train

A young man was fatally struck by a goods train on a railway bridge spanning the Gandak River, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The deceased's identity remains a mystery, as investigations continue.

The tragic event occurred shortly after 7:00 pm on Friday, beyond Paniyahwa railway station along the Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj railway line. The train, Bihar-bound, collided with the individual on the Paniyahwa bridge within the jurisdiction of Hanuman Ganj police station, dragging him some distance before causing his immediate death.

Despite discovering a wallet on the body, police were unable to find any items that could aid in identifying the man. Officials are currently working to determine his identity and understand why he was on the bridge. Station House Officer Khadda, Girijesh Upadhyay, stated that the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.