In a surprising move that could de-escalate recent tensions, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) of Yemen has embraced Saudi Arabia's call for dialogue. This development may signal a cooling of the public rift between longstanding allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding Yemen's ongoing crisis.

The STC, once a key component of the Saudi-backed coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, recently clashed with Saudi interests by seizing territory in southern and eastern Yemen. This seizure cracked open a significant rift between the Gulf powers, sparking an intense geopolitical struggle.

As tensions mounted, the internationally recognized Yemeni government reclaimed control of strategic locations from separatist forces, notably Mukalla's key eastern port. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia accepted proposals to host talks in Riyadh, aiming to unify southern factions. The UAE, urging diplomatic restraint, aligns itself with Saudi Arabia's broader Middle Eastern security objectives amid the striving for stability.