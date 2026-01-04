Tamil Nadu's Investment Boom: Rs 12.16 Lakh Crore and Growing

Tamil Nadu's industrial sector has experienced a significant boost, attracting investments totaling Rs 12.16 lakh crore since 2021. These figures emerge from over 1,176 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed, of which approximately 80% are currently being executed, according to State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

The minister highlighted the state's strategic focus on fostering growth in emerging sectors including the blue economy, advanced electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. Alongside, the government has been expanding SIPCOT parks and aligning skilling initiatives with industry needs to ensure job creation.

This aggressive investment drive, further propelled by global and regional investor meetings, underscores the confidence in Tamil Nadu's stable leadership and effective industrial policies. These efforts are expected to create over 36.4 lakh jobs, contributing significantly to the state's economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)