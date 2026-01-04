Tamil Nadu's Investment Boom: Rs 12.16 Lakh Crore and Growing
Since 2021, Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth Rs 12.16 lakh crore through over 1,176 MoUs. About 80% of these are under various execution stages, focusing on sectors like space, electronics, and renewable energy, promoting job creation and balanced growth across the state.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's industrial sector has experienced a significant boost, attracting investments totaling Rs 12.16 lakh crore since 2021. These figures emerge from over 1,176 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed, of which approximately 80% are currently being executed, according to State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.
The minister highlighted the state's strategic focus on fostering growth in emerging sectors including the blue economy, advanced electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. Alongside, the government has been expanding SIPCOT parks and aligning skilling initiatives with industry needs to ensure job creation.
This aggressive investment drive, further propelled by global and regional investor meetings, underscores the confidence in Tamil Nadu's stable leadership and effective industrial policies. These efforts are expected to create over 36.4 lakh jobs, contributing significantly to the state's economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0
IREDA Reports Significant Growth in Renewable Energy Financing
Tamil Nadu Extends Tax Breaks for Electric Vehicles Until 2027
Tata Power Renewable Energy Delivers Milestone 1 GW Solar Project
Empowering India's Future: The Road to Renewable Energy Goals