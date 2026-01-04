Bhogapuram International Airport: A Milestone Toward Andhra Pradesh's Aerial Future

The Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh moved a step closer to operational reality with a successful validation flight conducted on Sunday. This milestone achievement paves the way for the airport's commercial operations scheduled to commence in June 2026. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the event's significance for regional connectivity and development.

In his post on X, Naidu extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and commitment to the progress of Andhra Pradesh. The greenfield airport, conceived between 2014 and 2019, is expected to boost the regional economy, particularly in Uttarandhra, a promising stride toward enhancing aviation infrastructure in the region.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the airport's potential to catalyze regional development. By facilitating connectivity and fostering educational opportunities, including an innovative EDU City initiative, the airport aims to transform local aviation training to meet global standards. Additionally, Bhogapuram's strategic location positions it ideally for future aircraft maintenance facilities, according to Naidu.

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also lauded the project, noting essential contributions that advanced its progress. With a significant portion of work completed and strategic approvals in place, the airport development reflects coordinated governmental and private sector efforts to elevate Andhra Pradesh's aviation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)