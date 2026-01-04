Left Menu

Canadian Hindu Chambers Eye Major Investments in Uttar Pradesh

A Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce delegation met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss investments in MSME, religious tourism, and hospitality sectors. The state offers strong governance and investment potential, with significant initiatives like ODOP boosting MSME growth and economic development.

A delegation from the Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce held talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, signaling a strong interest in investing in the state's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), religious tourism, and hospitality sectors.

The delegation, led by Founder President Naresh Kumar Chawda, received assurances from the chief minister of comprehensive support from the Uttar Pradesh government. Adityanath emphasized the state's readiness to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision by bolstering trade, technology, and tourism initiatives.

Highlighting the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme, Adityanath noted its success in enhancing traditional enterprises, supporting millions of MSME units, and creating jobs for about 25 million families. The chief minister also remarked on the state's robust infrastructure growth and burgeoning sectors, alongside Chawda's announcement of the 'Invest India, Invest Canada' initiative set for 2026.

