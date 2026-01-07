French President Emmanuel Macron heralded a major diplomatic stride towards peace on Tuesday, as global allies, led by the US, coalesced around a comprehensive security pact to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine.

During a high-profile meeting in Paris, attended by over two dozen international leaders, agreement was reached on crucial ceasefire monitoring mechanisms. This strategic arrangement emphasizes long-term military aid and support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, poised as the frontline of future deterrence.

Despite uncertainties stemming from geopolitical shifts, including US focus on Venezuela and discord over Greenland, the coalition seeks binding commitments to fortify Ukraine's defenses and secure peace against potential future threats from Russia.