Macron Backs U.S. Assurance on Ukraine Peace Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed trust in the United States' commitment to security guarantees for Ukraine during peace negotiations. He emphasized the importance of U.S. monitoring of the front lines. These comments were made following a meeting of Ukraine's coalition allies in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced confidence in the United States' promise of security guarantees for Ukraine amid possible peace negotiations. He highlighted the critical role of the U.S. in monitoring the front lines as part of these commitments.

Speaking after a meeting with Ukraine's coalition allies, known as the coalition of the willing, Macron noted the significance of U.S. support in this geopolitical matter.

The meeting in Paris brought together leaders to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the international community's role in ensuring future peace and security.

