Macron Backs U.S. Assurance on Ukraine Peace Deal
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed trust in the United States' commitment to security guarantees for Ukraine during peace negotiations. He emphasized the importance of U.S. monitoring of the front lines. These comments were made following a meeting of Ukraine's coalition allies in Paris.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:45 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron voiced confidence in the United States' promise of security guarantees for Ukraine amid possible peace negotiations. He highlighted the critical role of the U.S. in monitoring the front lines as part of these commitments.
Speaking after a meeting with Ukraine's coalition allies, known as the coalition of the willing, Macron noted the significance of U.S. support in this geopolitical matter.
The meeting in Paris brought together leaders to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the international community's role in ensuring future peace and security.
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Ukraine
- United States
- support
- security
- peace deal
- coalition
- allies
- Paris
- guarantees
ALSO READ
Rebuilding Ukraine: Security and Economic Strength
Macron Hails Security Statement as 'Significant Step' in Peace Efforts
France's Macron says a security statement endorsed by Ukraine's allies, including the US, is a ''significant step'', reports AP.
Macron Advocates Security Guarantees for Ukraine
NATO-Style Security Assurances for Ukraine: A Step Closer