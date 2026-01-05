Left Menu

Cruise Scam Leaves Traveler Rs 2.42 Lakh Poorer

A Kachiguda resident lost Rs 2.42 lakh in a scam involving fraudsters posing as cruise line customer care executives. They tricked him into making multiple payments for a Lakshadweep permit. The fraudsters cited technical issues to extract more money and then canceled the booking, demanding cancellation charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:43 IST
Cruise Scam Leaves Traveler Rs 2.42 Lakh Poorer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A startling incident of online fraud has surfaced, where a Kachiguda resident lost Rs 2.42 lakh to scammers posing as cruise line customer care executives.

The victim fell prey to a fraudulent website offering cruise itineraries and was manipulated into making several payments for a Lakshadweep permit.

Authorities urge extreme vigilance when booking travel online, as cybercrime police investigate this emerging scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

 India
2
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

 India
3
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
4
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026