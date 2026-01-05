Cruise Scam Leaves Traveler Rs 2.42 Lakh Poorer
A Kachiguda resident lost Rs 2.42 lakh in a scam involving fraudsters posing as cruise line customer care executives. They tricked him into making multiple payments for a Lakshadweep permit. The fraudsters cited technical issues to extract more money and then canceled the booking, demanding cancellation charges.
A startling incident of online fraud has surfaced, where a Kachiguda resident lost Rs 2.42 lakh to scammers posing as cruise line customer care executives.
The victim fell prey to a fraudulent website offering cruise itineraries and was manipulated into making several payments for a Lakshadweep permit.
Authorities urge extreme vigilance when booking travel online, as cybercrime police investigate this emerging scam.
