Cruise Scam Leaves Traveler Rs 2.42 Lakh Poorer

A startling incident of online fraud has surfaced, where a Kachiguda resident lost Rs 2.42 lakh to scammers posing as cruise line customer care executives.

The victim fell prey to a fraudulent website offering cruise itineraries and was manipulated into making several payments for a Lakshadweep permit.

Authorities urge extreme vigilance when booking travel online, as cybercrime police investigate this emerging scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)