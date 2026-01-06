Revolutionizing Retail: Grojet's Quest to Protect India's Kirana Stores

In the midst of the fast-paced '10-minute delivery' competition, Grojet is quietly emerging as a savior for India's traditional kirana stores. This retail enablement platform is on a mission to turn these local stores into modern, profitable enterprises, rather than letting them fall into obsolescence.

While quick-commerce gains media attention, Grojet is revolutionizing the retail landscape by equipping kiranas with digital tools to enhance their competitiveness. CEO Royden Stevo Rodrigues emphasizes that their focus is on profitable growth for all stakeholders, not just speed.

Grojet is already witnessing success with its Grojet Express service in Mangalore, demonstrating that with the right digital support, neighborhood stores can outshine their larger competitors, maintaining community trust and delivering modern convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)