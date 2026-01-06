Revolutionizing Retail: Grojet's Quest to Protect India's Kirana Stores
Grojet, a retail enablement platform, is transforming India's traditional kirana stores into digitized, profitable hubs. As quick-commerce rivals scramble for growth, Grojet focuses on empowering local stores with technology, ensuring profitability and sustainability. The platform has already shown success with Grojet Express in Mangalore.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of the fast-paced '10-minute delivery' competition, Grojet is quietly emerging as a savior for India's traditional kirana stores. This retail enablement platform is on a mission to turn these local stores into modern, profitable enterprises, rather than letting them fall into obsolescence.
While quick-commerce gains media attention, Grojet is revolutionizing the retail landscape by equipping kiranas with digital tools to enhance their competitiveness. CEO Royden Stevo Rodrigues emphasizes that their focus is on profitable growth for all stakeholders, not just speed.
Grojet is already witnessing success with its Grojet Express service in Mangalore, demonstrating that with the right digital support, neighborhood stores can outshine their larger competitors, maintaining community trust and delivering modern convenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Grojet
- kirana
- retail
- technology
- Mangalore
- sustainability
- digital
- local
- profitability
- Grojet Express
ALSO READ
Dell Technologies Taps into India's Digital Boom
Digital Revolution in Legal Summons: Uttarakhand HC Approves E-Service for Cheque Bounces
Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases
ONGC–NSTFDC Pact Boosts Digital Learning for 35,000 Tribal Students
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth