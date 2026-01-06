Digital Ticket Revolution: Seamlessly Explore India's Heritage Sites
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has integrated its ticketing system with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), allowing tourists to book tickets online for over 170 protected monuments and museums. This initiative expands digital access and improves convenience for booking entries to India's iconic heritage sites.
In a significant move towards digital accessibility, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has rolled out an online ticketing system, integrating it with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This integration permits tourists to book tickets via various digital platforms for over 170 central monuments and museums across India, officials announced on Tuesday.
The initiative encompasses prominent sites like the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, and Qutub Minar. The effort aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for both domestic and international tourists while ensuring a transparent service delivery through interoperable digital networks, explained the Culture Ministry.
Technically bolstered by NDML, ASI's initiative boasts platforms such as Highway Delite, Pelocal's WhatsApp service, and Abhee by Mondee, with more applications anticipated for future integration. This system not only simplifies the ticketing process but also offers discounts and bypasses the need for physical ticketing queues, officials highlighted.
