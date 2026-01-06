Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

In a symbolic gesture towards sustainable transport, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi provided his colleague, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, with a ride in a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The drive through New Delhi put the spotlight on the government's fervent promotion of green hydrogen and clean mobility solutions.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy confirmed the high-profile ride took place in a Toyota Mirai FCEV, a vehicle celebrated for its innovative technology that produces electricity by reacting hydrogen with oxygen, emitting solely water vapour.

This demonstration of commitment to clean energy was further emphasized as Joshi personally drove the vehicle to transport Gadkari to his residence, highlighting the federal push towards nurturing a more sustainable transportation future in India.

