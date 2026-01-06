Left Menu

KLM's De-icing Dilemma at Amsterdam Airport

KLM faces a shortage of de-icing fluid at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to extreme weather. The airline's efforts to maintain stock involve procuring more fluid from Germany. Despite disruptions, Schiphol assures ample runway de-icing resources. KLM has canceled 300 flights as severe winter conditions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a battle against severe winter conditions, Dutch airline KLM is grappling with a shortage of de-icing fluid at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The depletion comes as a result of continuous use coupled with supplier delays.

KLM's fleet of 25 de-icing trucks has been consuming approximately 85,000 liters a day to clear snow and ice, creating a strain that has affected flight schedules. The airline has already canceled 300 flights as its main hub contends with an ongoing cold snap.

Efforts to mitigate the crisis include sourcing additional de-icing fluid from Germany. Meanwhile, Schiphol Airport maintains that it has sufficient de-icing resources for runways, despite the Dutch weather forecast predicting more harsh winter conditions ahead.

