KLM's De-icing Dilemma at Amsterdam Airport

In a battle against severe winter conditions, Dutch airline KLM is grappling with a shortage of de-icing fluid at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The depletion comes as a result of continuous use coupled with supplier delays.

KLM's fleet of 25 de-icing trucks has been consuming approximately 85,000 liters a day to clear snow and ice, creating a strain that has affected flight schedules. The airline has already canceled 300 flights as its main hub contends with an ongoing cold snap.

Efforts to mitigate the crisis include sourcing additional de-icing fluid from Germany. Meanwhile, Schiphol Airport maintains that it has sufficient de-icing resources for runways, despite the Dutch weather forecast predicting more harsh winter conditions ahead.