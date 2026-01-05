Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on transportation across the Netherlands on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights and paralyzing train services near Amsterdam.

As one of Europe's busiest airports, Amsterdam Schiphol was forced to cancel nearly 500 flights by Monday morning, with more expected throughout the day. Weather conditions have consistently impacted flight schedules since Friday.

Travel woes extended beyond aviation. The snow brought ground transport to a near standstill, with trains around Amsterdam canceled and roads plagued by delays and accidents. Authorities urged residents to limit travel as snowfall is forecasted to persist throughout the week.

