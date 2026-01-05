Left Menu

Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Heavy snowfall in the Netherlands caused severe disruptions on Monday, affecting air, train, and road travel. Amsterdam Schiphol airport canceled nearly 500 flights, while trains around Amsterdam were halted. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors due to treacherous conditions exacerbated by ongoing snow through the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on transportation across the Netherlands on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights and paralyzing train services near Amsterdam.

As one of Europe's busiest airports, Amsterdam Schiphol was forced to cancel nearly 500 flights by Monday morning, with more expected throughout the day. Weather conditions have consistently impacted flight schedules since Friday.

Travel woes extended beyond aviation. The snow brought ground transport to a near standstill, with trains around Amsterdam canceled and roads plagued by delays and accidents. Authorities urged residents to limit travel as snowfall is forecasted to persist throughout the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

