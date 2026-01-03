Left Menu

Snowfall in Guldanda Transforms Doda into Tourist Hotspot

The season's first snowfall has turned Guldanda in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district into a tourist hotspot. This snow event offers relief to tourism sectors hit by recent conflicts, attracting numerous visitors and filling local accommodations, thus reviving hope for sustained winter tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:43 IST
The first snowfall of the season, followed by bright sunshine, has transformed Guldanda in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district into a picturesque winter destination. Tourists and locals are flocking to the area, enjoying scenic views and providing a much-needed boost to the tourism industry.

Following last spring's Pahalgam terror attack, which adversely affected tourism, the snowfall arrives as a welcome relief for stakeholders. Over 200 tourist vehicles have descended on Guldanda, signaling renewed interest and optimism for the region's tourism prospects.

Hospitality businesses are experiencing a surge in demand with hotels and homestays fully booked. This marks a significant recovery milestone for local tour operators and vendors, riding on the influx of visitors who describe their experience in the snow-covered landscape as 'fairytale-like.'

