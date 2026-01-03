Snowfall in Guldanda Transforms Doda into Tourist Hotspot

The first snowfall of the season, followed by bright sunshine, has transformed Guldanda in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district into a picturesque winter destination. Tourists and locals are flocking to the area, enjoying scenic views and providing a much-needed boost to the tourism industry.

Following last spring's Pahalgam terror attack, which adversely affected tourism, the snowfall arrives as a welcome relief for stakeholders. Over 200 tourist vehicles have descended on Guldanda, signaling renewed interest and optimism for the region's tourism prospects.

Hospitality businesses are experiencing a surge in demand with hotels and homestays fully booked. This marks a significant recovery milestone for local tour operators and vendors, riding on the influx of visitors who describe their experience in the snow-covered landscape as 'fairytale-like.'