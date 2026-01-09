Mystery at the Border: Chinese Woman Arrested Attempting India Entry
A Chinese national, identified as Huajia Jie, was arrested for attempting to enter India from Nepal without proper travel documents. She was caught by Sashastra Seema Bal personnel at the Indo-Nepal border during a routine check. The investigation is ongoing to uncover more details about her visit.
A Chinese national was detained on Friday as she attempted to enter India from Nepal without valid documentation, reports say.
The woman, identified as Huajia Jie, was apprehended around 1 pm at Bairia Bazaar, near the Indo-Nepal border, by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel.
Following her detention, she was handed over to local police. Initial investigations, hindered by language barriers, are still trying to determine her travel intentions and specific origin.
