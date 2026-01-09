India's Policy Shift: Lifting Restrictions on Chinese Contracts

The Indian government is reportedly planning to lift five-year-old restrictions on Chinese companies bidding for government contracts. This decision has sparked criticism from the opposition Congress party, which views it as a significant concession to Beijing's aggressive stance against India.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called for an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly given the previous portrayal of China as a major adversary. The removal of these restrictions comes amid India's growing trade deficit with China and follows relaxed regulations on Chinese investments in India's electronics sector.

The decision is part of broader recommendations from NITI Aayog aiming to ease Chinese trade and investment restrictions. Critics are concerned that these policy shifts signal a weakening position in the face of ongoing regional tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)