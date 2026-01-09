Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival
President Donald Trump meets with oil executives to secure $100 billion for reviving Venezuela's oil industry post-Maduro. The plans involve the US controlling major Venezuelan oil sales and aim to reduce gas prices. Challenges include instability and securing contracts and guarantees for oil companies.
President Donald Trump is hosting a pivotal meeting with major oil executives at the White House on Friday. His objective is to secure $100 billion in investments necessary to revive Venezuela's extensive petroleum reserves, a plan contingent on stability and securing commitments amidst a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty.
Following a recent US military raid capturing former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump has rapidly reframed the situation as an economic boon for America. This includes seizing Venezuelan oil tankers and asserting US control over global sales of millions of barrels of previously sanctioned oil.
The meeting, scheduled for 2:30 pm EST, aligns with Trump's broader strategy to maintain low gasoline prices by utilizing presidential powers and economic maneuvers to convince the public of his capability to manage energy costs. Key companies in attendance include Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips.
(With inputs from agencies.)
