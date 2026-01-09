Left Menu

Powerful Leaders Converging at Davos for World Economic Forum 2023

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, alongside an influential Indian delegation, is set to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. Over 100 top CEOs and several government figures from India will join global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, to discuss pressing global challenges under the theme 'a spirit of dialogue'.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos this month will see a strong Indian presence led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. High-profile attendees include four union ministers, six CMs, and over 100 CEOs from India.

US President Donald Trump and key figures from his administration, along with leaders from around the world, are also expected at the summit aimed at addressing global challenges through dialogue.

Key discussions will focus on cooperation, growth, people investment, innovation deployment, and prosperity within planetary boundaries, providing a platform for crucial bilateral and international meetings.

