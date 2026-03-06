Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe
A fire at a plastic cooler manufacturing factory in Bindayka industrial area threatened catastrophe due to stored gas cylinders. Firefighters, assisted by civil defense personnel, safely removed 11 cylinders. No casualties were reported, and traffic was diverted as a precautionary measure.
A major fire broke out on Friday morning at a plastic cooler manufacturing factory in the Bindayka industrial area, according to authorities. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
The factory, a three-storey building, housed several gas cylinders on the upper floor, which posed a significant threat. Firefighters, with assistance from civil defense personnel, effectively managed to remove 11 cylinders from the site safely, averting potential disaster.
As a precautionary safety measure, traffic in the vicinity was rerouted, and nearby roads were temporarily closed to ensure the safety of the public.
