Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

A major fire broke out on Friday morning at a plastic cooler manufacturing factory in the Bindayka industrial area, according to authorities. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The factory, a three-storey building, housed several gas cylinders on the upper floor, which posed a significant threat. Firefighters, with assistance from civil defense personnel, effectively managed to remove 11 cylinders from the site safely, averting potential disaster.

As a precautionary safety measure, traffic in the vicinity was rerouted, and nearby roads were temporarily closed to ensure the safety of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)