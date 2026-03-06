Global Aid Disrupted: Humanitarian Routes Constricted Amid Middle East Conflict

Global humanitarian efforts face major setbacks as vital air, sea, and land routes are obstructed by ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to aid officials, these disruptions are delaying crucial shipments to some of the world's most pressing crises.

The conflict between the U.S.–Israel and Iran has, over the past week, tightened its grip on global markets and disrupted supply chains with airspace closures and shipping halts at the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This has caused significant delays in aid intended for areas such as Gaza and Sudan, with costs skyrocketing for assistance to those in desperate need of food and supplies.

Aid groups, facing increased operational costs and donor cuts, struggle to get necessary provisions through blocked routes. Key hubs like Dubai are hampered by restrictions, preventing critical supplies from reaching regions in turmoil and adding strain to the already dire humanitarian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)