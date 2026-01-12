FTSE 100 Dips Amid Sterling Surge and Trump's Financial Maneuvers
The FTSE 100 declined on Monday impacted by a stronger sterling and tensions arising from Trump's actions concerning the Federal Reserve Chair and credit card rate caps. Banking stocks suffered, while mining and tech companies saw gains. Britain's employment metrics showed a cooling trend, guiding the Bank of England's decisions.
The domestically-focused mid-cap index declined by 0.2%, poised to break a five-day streak of gains. The pound was boosted by 0.4% against the dollar, following the Trump administration's allegations against Powell, threatening the dollar's status as a safe-haven currency.
Investor caution was evident as Trump proposed capping credit card rates at 10%, causing a 3.3% fall in Barclays' shares and a 1.2% dip in Close Brothers Group. Conversely, the precious metal miners' index surged 4.3% alongside record gold prices. Semiconductor company IQE, and biotech firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies reported significant stock gains, projecting robust future revenue.
