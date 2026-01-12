FTSE 100 Dips Amid Sterling Surge and Trump's Financial Maneuvers

The FTSE 100 experienced a downturn on Monday, pressured by a stronger pound and escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Additionally, President Donald Trump's call for a cap on credit card interest rates weighed negatively on banking stocks.

The domestically-focused mid-cap index declined by 0.2%, poised to break a five-day streak of gains. The pound was boosted by 0.4% against the dollar, following the Trump administration's allegations against Powell, threatening the dollar's status as a safe-haven currency.

Investor caution was evident as Trump proposed capping credit card rates at 10%, causing a 3.3% fall in Barclays' shares and a 1.2% dip in Close Brothers Group. Conversely, the precious metal miners' index surged 4.3% alongside record gold prices. Semiconductor company IQE, and biotech firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies reported significant stock gains, projecting robust future revenue.

