Oman Air Cargo Expands Network Amidst Regional Airspace Challenges

Oman Air Cargo, a prominent cargo operator in the Middle East, is gearing up to enhance its network capacity to several destinations, including India, in the near future.

Due to ongoing regional airspace closures, Oman Air Cargo has temporarily suspended flights to and from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai. However, the company plans to introduce additional belly hold capacity through new flights connecting Oman with the United Kingdom, Europe, India, and Asia. This adjustment may cause delays across the rest of its network as a result of longer flight paths.

In response to the situation, Oman Air Cargo is actively rescheduling affected cargo and informing customers about their shipments' status. Ensuring the safety of staff remains paramount, and the cargo carrier is collaborating with relevant authorities and airport partners to implement necessary safety precautions. Meanwhile, DP World, a global ports and logistics operator, has reported that all terminals at Dubai's main port continue to operate fully, with enhanced security measures in place.