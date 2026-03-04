Left Menu

Oman Air Cargo Expands Network Amidst Regional Airspace Challenges

Oman Air Cargo is set to expand its network capacity to destinations like India. It has halted flights to some Middle East countries due to airspace closures but is adding extra capacity elsewhere. The company prioritizes safety and rescheduling affected cargo while coordinating with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:31 IST
Oman Air Cargo Expands Network Amidst Regional Airspace Challenges
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Oman Air Cargo, a prominent cargo operator in the Middle East, is gearing up to enhance its network capacity to several destinations, including India, in the near future.

Due to ongoing regional airspace closures, Oman Air Cargo has temporarily suspended flights to and from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai. However, the company plans to introduce additional belly hold capacity through new flights connecting Oman with the United Kingdom, Europe, India, and Asia. This adjustment may cause delays across the rest of its network as a result of longer flight paths.

In response to the situation, Oman Air Cargo is actively rescheduling affected cargo and informing customers about their shipments' status. Ensuring the safety of staff remains paramount, and the cargo carrier is collaborating with relevant authorities and airport partners to implement necessary safety precautions. Meanwhile, DP World, a global ports and logistics operator, has reported that all terminals at Dubai's main port continue to operate fully, with enhanced security measures in place.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

 Global
3
Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

 India
4
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026