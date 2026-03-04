Left Menu

Kempegowda Airport Clinches Global Best Arrival Award Again

Kempegowda International Airport has been awarded the 'Best Airport at Arrivals Globally' for the fourth consecutive year at the 2025 ASQ Awards by Airports Council International, highlighting its effective passenger service. The award underscores the airport's dedication to service quality, convenience, and cleanliness in its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kempegowda International Airport has been acclaimed as the 'Best Airport at Arrivals Globally' at the 2025 ASQ Awards presented by Airports Council International. This marks the airport's fourth consecutive victory in the category, underscoring its sustained excellence in passenger service.

The accolade is determined through real-time feedback from travelers, reflecting the airport's emphasis on creating a seamless and efficient experience from aircraft to kerb, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The ACI Airport Service Quality program serves as the global benchmark for customer satisfaction across various parameters such as service, comfort, and cleanliness.

Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL, stated, "Each arrival signifies our responsibility towards travelers who seek predictability and comfort. Our consistent recognition as the top airport globally for arrivals speaks volumes about the dedication of our teams and partners to deliver superior service."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

