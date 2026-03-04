Left Menu

England's Steely Resilience Fuels World Cup Semifinal Hopes

England's captain Harry Brook believes their string of narrow victories ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final against India has bolstered their confidence. Despite challenges, the team's unity and resilience have been key. With Brook's impressive form, England looks to advance to the final.

Updated: 04-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:29 IST
Harry Brook

England's cricket team, led by captain Harry Brook, is drawing confidence from recent narrow victories as they prepare for their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India. Brook emphasized that the team's resilience will be crucial in Thursday's match at the Wankhede Stadium.

The journey to the semi-finals hasn't been without hurdles. England clinched victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand, where they required significant runs in final balls. Brook's own performance, including a notable 50-ball century against Pakistan, underscores the team's determination.

Despite not always playing perfect games, Brook is confident in their unity and calmness under pressure. The team's top performers, including spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, and former captain Jos Buttler, remain vital as England aims for the final against either South Africa or New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

