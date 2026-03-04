UK Cracks Down on Alleged Chinese Espionage within Parliament

British authorities announced the arrest of three men accused of aiding China's foreign intelligence efforts, marking the latest chapter in a series of spying allegations against Beijing. The arrests occurred after warnings from MI5 about Chinese attempts to influence UK parliamentary processes.

Conducted under the 2023 National Security Act, the arrests involved a 39-year-old in London and a 68-year-old with a 43-year-old in Wales. It is reported that some of those detained have close links to members of Britain's parliament. Security Minister Dan Jarvis refrained from disclosing further details due to the ongoing investigation.

British-Chinese relations appear tense due to these allegations, made more complex by recent diplomatic engagements like Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China. While Britain has greenlit a large Chinese embassy, critics warn of the potential prioritization of economic benefits over security concerns.